Trans Kim Pérez Activist’s Historic Active after a life fight for LGTBI rights dies

The trans activist Kim Pérez, gold medal to merit from the city of Granada in 2018, has died leaving a “legacy that will remain alive” between the LGBTIQA+ Granadinas associations, as indicated in a press release that the rainbow association has disseminated.

The transsexual activist Kim Pérez begins a hunger strike for the “setback” with the future Andalusian government

Considered one of the most recognized transsexual rights activists in the regional and national field, born in 1941, she was a retired teacher of philosophy and secondary ethics.

His life has been linked to the struggle for respect and equality of gender identity and the Trans Collective and the City of Granada recognized with the Gold Medal of Merit his contribution to the achievement of their rights, making their way to them in a vital and activist trajectory that he has developed inside and outside Spain.

From the Trans Association of Andalusia-Sylvia Rivera they have supported, according to a message disseminated in their social networks, consulted by Europa Press, the request of the Association of Granada Arco Iris to rest in the pavilion of illustrious people in the city of the Alhambra.

In 2007, Pérez was appointed by the United Left candidate for the municipal elections of Granada, in the list headed by Lola Ruiz, a political milestone that the City Council also recognized, a decade later, with the award ‘older of the year’.

Very active in its last years through the Internet, from where it has supported numerous initiatives and associations for LGTBI rights, in 2018 it led an initiative for the concession of the Nobel Peace Nobel to the transsexuals of Latin America, and read the proclamation in the commemoration of pride, which is celebrated every year on June 28.

In the press release disseminated by Arco Iris, the LGBTIQA+ Associations of Granada and Province have expressed their deepest condolences for the death of Pérez, which they have highlighted has been “one of the most prominent figures in the struggle for rights” of these people.

In the words of the arc president Iris Granada, Sandra Rodríguez Salas, “it was always spearhead for the LGBTIQA+ Granada and Andalusian movement” and “A guide light for” those who had “the luck of meeting and working together.”

“His legacy will remain alive in our activism, because Kim will continue to inspire us,” said the ex -countering for the PSOE in Granada, who has stressed that Pérez “was a pioneer in many aspects” opening via activists such as Rodríguez Salas, the first trans mayor of the Granada City Council.

“He played a crucial role in the inclusion of treatments and surgeries for trans people+ in the catalog of health benefits of Andalusia” and “Degree in History and professor of ethics and philosophy, Kim Pérez was a pioneer in the visibility and defense of rights” of transsexual persons.

She was co-founder and president of the Gender Identity Association in Andalusia, also of the Diffuse-Trans Diffuses-Autonomy collective and the Gender Identity Academy, “achieving important advances such as the inclusion of treatments and surgeries for reassignment of sex in the catalog of health benefits of Andalusia.”

He was also an active part for years of the historic Association of Granada and initiated a hunger strike in protest of the delay in the approval of the Trans+ Comprehensive Law of Andalusia, they have added from Arco Iris.