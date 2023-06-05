After a life of discrimination and youth stolen by violence against them, 18 older “trans” adults celebrated their quinceanera party, very traditional celebration of Mexico and thus fulfilled a dream that seemed distant for them.

“This is a dream that we have always had. We always saw these parties with emotion when we went, we wanted to wear a 15-year-old dress and we never could,” Denisse Valverde, activist and organizer of the event, explained in an interview with EFE.

The 18 women, from 55 to 72 years old, wore the usual huge and colorful dresses that young women usually wear in this traditional festival, which usually celebrates the transition from girl to woman.

All of them were presented one by one and crowned by the godmother, and also they presented several choreographies and also invited family members and friends to dance with them on this emotional and special occasion for them.

“We could never do this because of the many struggles we have had. I have been an activist for 46 years and we have faced a lot of discrimination,” added Valverde, after explaining that before the celebration in the event room, they managed to get a parish priest to perform a mass for them.

“(Before) we could not enter the church, six rejected us, but we entered. It is a great historical step, we are setting a precedent,” said Valverde proudly, who has spent several decades trying to make things change for “trans” women in Mexico , who has an average life expectancy of 35 years, he recalled.

The party could be held thanks to the efforts of Denisse Valverdeto the commitment of the compañeras and their families and also thanks to the people who supported us in some way.

“It is a great achievement, I try to create dreams for my sisters. People know me and trust me: deputies, businessmen, friends, a lot of complicity that was given for this great event,” said the activist.

The honorees agreed that it was a historic day for the “trans” community in Mexico and in the world, but they insisted that their Mexican “sisters” still have a long way to go and many barriers to break, starting with access to work and specialized health.

“Today I am very happy, I have a lump in my throat. There were setbacks but you always have to see the positive side of things, you have to love life, people. We are not perfect but we are going to learn from each other” , finished the activist.