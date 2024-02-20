A trans girl would have had three intimate encounters with Cristian Castro, son of Veróncia Castro, and in an interview with the program 'Sácate la careta' he shares how he met him and how the coexistence between the two would have occurred.

Clarita Kim is the name of the trans girl and she assures that the singer Cristian Castro looked for her on all three occasions and even he would have been in a formal relationship with his current girlfriend when a meeting took place between the two.

Clarita Kim mentions that she met Cristian Castro at the bar where she worked before, Months later, the famous singer of songs like 'You won't be able to' contacted her to meet at a hotel and spend some time together.

Clarita Kim

“He made me turn off the phone, it's obvious, when you go out with a famous person, it's always very careful,” says Clarita Kim regarding how Cristian Castro behaved with her.

“We were at the hotel, 'pim.pum', well, the man took off my boots, he put them on, “She put on her thong, she did several things…” says Clarita Kim about what happened in a meeting she would have had with Cristian Castro.

Clarita Kim has more than four thousand followers on social networks and also mentions that she was able to see Cristian Castro on three occasions.

Clarita Kim is from Uruguay and on her Instagram profile she describes herself as an actress, comedian and journalist. In addition, she won the Miss Elegance 2019 and Beauty Queen 2020 pageants, events held in Uruguay.

Cristian Castro

Cristian castroFor his part, he is currently in a romantic relationship with Mariela Sánchez, a real estate agent, whom he has even introduced to his mother Verónica Castro.

