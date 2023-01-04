The impossibility of imposing the presidency of the minister Yasmin Esquivel Mossa on the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation must have a comprehensive reading: the defeat of the trans-exenal project of systemic renewal of the call Fourth Transformation and with it the rereading of the impossibility of extending a lopezobradorista six-year term beyond 2024.

The systemic reform agenda needed the unconditional status of the judiciary, since procedural conflicts are expected before the power of attorney. In this sense, the presidential project needed a figure to represent its project in the Court.

Minister Yasmín Esquivel Mossa had been imposed in 2019 by the president Lopez Obrador, above the fact that she was the wife of his main infrastructure builder, and not due to contractual conflicts, but due to the fact that the minister would represent the direct interests of the National Palace.

Gradually, the project for the systemic reform of the power structure has been accumulating defeats: in 2018 it was unable to achieve an absolute majority in the Senatedespite of 53% of the presidential votes; in 2021 Brunette lost an absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies; and over the last few years, most lopezobradorista was losing control of autonomous bodiesespecially due to the activism of the opposition to block decisions.

The most important point in the struggle for control of the political system occurred in the legislative period at the end of last year, when the presidential initiative for a reorganization of the electoral system was defeated twice: First, as a comprehensive proposal for a profound reform political-electoral, and then due to the lack of a legislative majority for legal reforms to secondary laws that would allow the restructuring of INE electoral system.

In a decision of authority he wanted to reform secondary lawsbut with decisions that affected the process of consolidation of legislative majorities, the reforms of the Election Plan B found the presentation controversies before him power of attorneyso that the change in the presidency of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation it became a government and state priority.

In this context, the proposal lopezobradorista of the minister Yasmin Esquivel Mossa, wife of López Obrador’s main builder in the head of government and in the presidency, it became an institutional priority: Minister Esquivel would guarantee control of the Court in the face of opposition controversies.

Hence, a strategic reading must be given to the disclosure of errors in the title of the minister dodge as a law graduate with a thesis plagiarized evidently he was never able to hide his political perceptions: the academic William Sheridan announced the plagiarism of the minister’s thesis dodge in the opposition site LatinUS from Carlos Loret de Mola and its shareholders linked to Roberto Maderazo Painted – declared enemy of Tabasco Lopez Obrador— and not in your weekly slot on The universal; the political effect of the revelation was greater in LatinUS than in the newspaper.

Without the control of the legislative power by a simple tight minority, without the control of the Court where the oppositions will litigate lopezobradorista reforms and without full control of the autonomous organismss with the ability to block or release the paths of reforms of the 4th-Tthe chances of president Lopez Obrador to guarantee a minimum space to guarantee the transexenal continuity to the Fourth Transformation would be weakening the possibilities of consolidating the project of reforms of the lopezobradoristas beyond the limits of his six-year term.

The central theme of the scene 2024 election will be determined by the challenges in the Supreme Court, beginning with the controversies that required a minister-president subordinate to the presidential project; and although the minister Pineapple would like to meet the needs of federal government, it would require votes that are far from guaranteeing systemic voting in advance.

Hence the perception that the defeat of Lopez Obrador in the appointment of the president of the Court was another indication of the impossibility of guaranteeing the prevalence of the 4th-T beyond the current six-year term.

Politics for dummies: Politics is measured by the construction of majority power.

