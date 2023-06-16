transgender girls and boys they will have the right to rectify their gender on their birth certificate in Jaliscosentenced the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN).

The SCJN invalidated the provisions of Jalisco, Oaxaca and the State of Mexico that prohibit or restrict the recognition of the gender identity of trans childhoods.

In the case of Jalisco, the condition of article 23, section VIII, of the Civil Registry Law, which restricts recognition of the gender identity of trans people at the age of majority.

This was the result of an analysis of the challenges formulated by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) and the State Human Rights Commission of the State of Jalisco.

It should be mentioned that this shall enter into force 12 months after the notification to the Congresses from the States of Jalisco and Mexico; in the case of Oaxaca, they will take effect the day after being informed.

In the case of Oaxaca, the condition of being over 12 years of age was invalidated and in the State of Mexico the requirement of not being subject to judicial process that affects the rights of third parties was abolished.

This is because the recognition of a person’s gender identity does not violate the rights of third parties.

