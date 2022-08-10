Today the community LGBTQ It is more than active in video games, since we have several characters that have different genders, and this is gradually becoming a more common regulation. And now within the frame of the EVO 2022, It has finally been confirmed that a transgender fighter has been present in the new wave to Guilty Gear Strike.

The name of the character is neither more nor less than Bridget, and through the video game store it can already be obtained individually or with the season pass that includes the content of the future. Just as it began to be used, many realized that her background contained peculiar data, realizing that the girl is a trans woman.

Also, by having a conversation in arcade mode when having a conversation, Bridget he asks a character to address her as if she were a woman or girl. To this is added that in the history cards of the franchise, it is indicated that the girl likes to be called “She / Her of her” another strong clue of the change in her sexuality.

Given this, some users that they have finally introduced a character with these characteristics, as we remember that a long time ago it was confirmed to Testament as someone non-binary.

its official! bridget is transgender! you cannot comprehend how hard i screamed its not intentionally vague its loud and clear and of all people to show her that its GOLDLEWIS pic.twitter.com/7kIAOArToH — moeblob (apoc) (@Marcanthony737) August 8, 2022

It’s official! Bridget is transgender! They can’t understand how loud I yelled it’s not intentionally vague it’s loud and clear and of all people to show you it’s GOLDLEWIS.

Remember that Guilty Gear Strike Is available in PS4, PS5 and PC.

Via: The Gamer