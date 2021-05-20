Lady, a indigenous transgender, wants to break the “yoke” of discrimination. Fernanda and Valeria, transsexuals, fight for gender identity and overcome stereotypes. That is why they are seeking the vote for the June 6 elections in Mexico.

Lady Tacos de Canasta, as this street vendor of the traditional Mexican dish that appeared in a Netflix documentary calls herself, is recognized as “muxe”, the third gender in the Zapotec ethnic group.

Her condition as indigenous and transgender – she dresses as a woman – made her suffer “discrimination forever“, He says.

To eradicate this evil, he wants to reach the Congress of Mexico City in the midterm elections.

“It is to continue carrying the yoke of your whole life or to take it off and say: you can no longer be persecuted for who you are,” says Lady, 36, who wants to improve health services for the LGBT community and protect informal vendors.

“It is time to represent all those people who go out to work with dignity,” says Marven – his other pseudonym – of the Choose party.

A propaganda poster of the candidate “Lady Tacos de Canasta”, in Mexico City, this Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Lady, originally from Oaxaca (south) and who will appear on the ballot with the name that appears in her document -Juan Francisco Martínez- won recognition in 2020 after an altercation with police who prevented her from working on the streets of the capital.

On June 6, Mexicans will elect 500 deputies to the federal Chamber, in addition to 15 governors and about 20,000 local charges.

Only for the federal Chamber of Deputies some 40 trans applicants apply.

Transsexual Governor?

Fernanda Perera, 34, threw herself into the ring in the northern state of Zacatecas seeking to become the first transsexual governor of Mexico. It aims to promote gender identity for its countrymen.

This right, which allows a name and gender to be changed in official documents, is recognized in 13 of the 32 Mexican states.

Perera, from the Progressive Social Networks party, had to carry out this procedure in Mexico City in 2016, so his proposal is that Zacatecas have an instance that solves this and other demands of the LGBT community.

“We are marginalized and violated everywhere,” says the candidate, for whom this situation is like being “invisible before the law.”

Due to the violence against them, life expectancy for trans people in Mexico is 35 years, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, compared to 77 for the entire population.

It is the second most lethal country for transsexuals after Brazil, according to the NGO Letter S and Transgender Europe.

The National Electoral Institute demands that the parties include indigenous candidates, people with disabilities and people with sexual diversity, but federal deputy Lucía Riojas denounces opportunism and corruption in some clusters.

He refers to the case of Fuerza por México, which LGBT groups accused before electoral authorities of having nominated 18 men as transsexuals to fulfill the gender quota in Tlaxcala (center).

“They not only violated the guidelines, they also mocked the historic debt with the LGBT community,” says Riojas, who promotes incentives for “real inclusion.”

The candidate for governor of Zacatecas, Fernanda Salome Perera, on a street in Mexico City, days ago. Photo: AFP

A similar case was presented in 2018 in Oaxaca, where 18 false transgender candidates were excluded.

Break stereotypes

Valeria Lorety, a 36-year-old stylist, fought a tough battle to run for mayor of Zacatelco (Tlaxcala).

“It was very complicated because in other parties there was a lot of discrimination not to let me participate,” he tells AFP. He finally succeeded with the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico.

For Lorety, determined to break stereotypes, the path traveled is already “an achievement.”

So far only one transgender, Rubí Araujo, has managed to access a popularly elected position in Mexico as councilor of the municipality of Guanajuato (center) in 2016.

The trend is similar in countries in the region such as Ecuador, where activist Diane Rodríguez was elected deputy to the National Assembly in 2017.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Erika Hilton became the first trans and black councilor in São Paulo last November, in addition to being the most voted woman in those municipal elections.

Trans people are beginning to occupy a place on the political spectrum that was “unavoidable,” Lorety believes.

