While cars in GTA are starting to look more and more like real ones, the real cars are actually moving more towards GTA-to models. The American company Trans Am Worldwide has unveiled the first photos of the 70/SS. The latest car from the American company pays tribute to one of the most famous of all muscle cars, the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport.

The TAW 70/SS is the result of seven years and 'thousands of hours' of work. The car is available as an entry-level car with more than 450 hp from a 6.2-liter LT-1 V8. Then there is an option with about 900 hp and finally a version with more than 1,500 hp from an LS6. They are all V8s.

Only 25 units will be built, so just like the car itself, you have to be quick. They all get the option of a manual or automatic gearbox, and of course they all come with rear-wheel drive. There are no details about the ‘modern platform’ on which this 70/SS sits, but the interior looks suspiciously like that of a Camaro.

The price of the Trans Am Worldwide 70/SS

There are a ton of colors available, including something TAW calls “heritage” colors. We also approve of the term retro colours. The starting price of the 70/SS is 150,000 dollars, so about 143,000 euros. That is without any Dutch taxes.