Tranquility and absence of significant incidents, with the sun rising in a cloudy and clear sky and with the rain still not making an appearance, despite being announced. This is how the first part of the electoral day of this Sunday has developed, which at 2:00 p.m. already had a participation of 39.98%, 4.78 more than four years ago at this same time. Almost 1,100,000 people are called to vote in these elections to elect their representatives in the forty-five municipalities of the Region of Murcia and the Regional Assembly. Lack of ballot papers and ballot boxes, and absence of members and substitutes from a polling station in Cieza, among the incidents reported by the Government Delegation.

The 1,716 existing tables in a total of 580 polling stations in the 45 municipalities of the Region are constituted “normally”, as reported first thing in the morning by the Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, Sports and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño. For her part, the Government delegate, Caridad Rives, indicated after voting in Cartagena that election day was taking place “with total normality”, except for small incidents, and that the Delegation has the technical assistance center in operation, open during all day, to deal with any problem or emergency that arises, and in which almost twenty people work.

Among the issues to highlight during the constitution of the tables, Rives indicated the lack of ballots; and of all the members and substitutes at a table (where none had appeared) “and whom the zone electoral board has had to locate”; This has happened in Cieza. In another school, he said, the principal had kept the ballots and documentation locked in his office, “so they would be safer,” but they couldn’t find them this morning; fact that he described as “anecdote”.

He recalled that we are on yellow alert, and wished that the weather “respect us” so that “electoral day develops completely normally.” This fact could have been the reason that has encouraged the citizens of the Region to vote more in the first part of electoral day than in 2019, 39.98%, compared to 35.19% four years ago.

The Government delegate stated that the security deployment set up for the day, and which was distributed in the 580 polling stations in the Region, is 1,400 agents of the National Police, Civil Guard and Local Police.

One of the complaints that has reached the Lorca Zone Electoral Board has been that of the Verdes Equo-Más Lorca coalition when detecting that their candidacy ballots were missing in three polling stations in the city, specifically in the San José school, from the Las Alamedas area, where there were no ballots for either the municipal or the regional ones. Also in the Sagrado Corazón polling stations, in the San Diego neighborhood, and in the civic center of the San Cristóbal neighborhood, where those for the candidacy for the Regional Assembly were not available.

Likewise, the secretary of the Organization of Podemos-Alianza Verde in Archena, Ángel Luis Hernández, announced that the coalition is registering complaints at all the polling stations in the municipality and assured that its ballot “is printed in different shades from the rest of the parties and is practically illegible” and that the logo “does not correspond to the one registered to the Central Electoral Board”.

Red Cross Transfers



Red Cross volunteers in the Region of Murcia have carried out so far this day, since the polling stations opened at 9 in the morning, 39 transfers of elderly people or people with mobility problems from their places of residence to the school election that corresponded to them.

Raúl Alcázar, responsible for this service launched by the Red Cross at the request of the Government Delegation of the Region of Murcia, explained that 60 volunteers from the local assemblies of this organization are part of the device, and that the transfers have taken place in various locations.

He also indicated that Red Cross health care has been required on two occasions in as many schools, in one of these cases due to a person falling, which caused a trauma.

The service, which can be requested by calling 968 22 22 22, will last until the polling stations close, at 8:00 p.m.