Tramways | The city boulevard in the east may be the cornerstone of Helsinki’s new light rail route

Itäväylän boulevardization has proven to be a difficult planning target for politicians.

On Tuesday, the Urban Environment Board took another extension of time for the preparation of the Itäväylä planning guidelines.

The planning guidelines determine a plan change, which according to the presentation would bring up to 250,000 square meters of new construction along Itäväylä, a tram line and 4,000–5,000 new residents.

The planning area covers a three-kilometer section from Itäväylä to the shopping center Itis up to the intersection of Kallvikintie. The planning area on both sides of Itäväylä is 160 hectares in extent.

Guard ridge The residents of the small house area are upset by the extent of the additional construction. Two thousand messages were received in the planning online survey, emphasizing the identity of the area, and wondering, why do you want to change the area of ​​small houses in the direction of high-rise living?

Decision-making is also slowed down by the fact that the politicians have not yet thought about what kind of tram network they want in the eastern parts of Helsinki.

Board member Otso Kivekäs (green) asked on Monday in his blog, should it be decided already at this stage whether the tram is going to be extended ten kilometers further to Östersundom. Information about this affects the plans of the Itäväylä tram line, because the recommended stop interval on the light rail is 800 meters.

Now five stops have been arranged for the three-kilometer distance of Itäväylä every 600 meters.

Stony also brings into consideration the extension of the Raide-Jokeri route with a couple of stops towards the new residential area of ​​Puotilanranta. A maritime residential area of ​​approximately 2,700 inhabitants has been planned for the area of ​​the current marina in Puotilanranta.

“The problem with the zoning of the Itäkeskus area is that now separate parts are being planned, when the whole should be painted with a bigger brush,” says Kivekäs.

Currently, the Puhos shopping center area, the expansion of Stoa, the additional construction of the Puotila metro station, and the design of Puotilanranta and Itäväylä, as well as the derelict Jokerikortel on top of the Itäkeskus metro station, are currently being planned. It is possible that the construction of the Jokeri quarter closes the possibility of a new rail connection across Itäväylä to Puotharju.

The construction company YIT withdrew from the implementation of the Jokeri Kortel in the spring, so the city has to put the project out to tender again.

New apartment buildings have been arranged along Meripellontie, which leads from Itäkeskus to Vuosaari.

Urban environment branch manager Ville Lehmuskoski considers the questions asked by board member Kivekkä to be relevant.

“It is true that the rail connection to Puotilanranta has not been thought about. It’s an interesting idea, because at the same time the rail town would expand to serve the residential area of ​​Marjaniemi as well. However, the reality is that many rail projects currently in the implementation pipeline are ahead of this, which means that the implementation would inevitably stretch far into the future,” Lehmuskoski reflects.

It is more than a kilometer from Puotilanranta to the Puotila metro station.

In the new tendering round for the Jokeri quarter, the city intends to change the plans in such a way that the realization of the quarter could be ensured. Jokerikorteltil was supposed to be the end stop of Raide-Joker, from where there would be smooth alternatives to the subway and buses.

Now, the temporary terminus of the light rail running from Itäkeskus to Keilaniemi in Espoo is a short distance west of Kajaaninlinnantie.

“At Jokerikortel, we have to think again about the city’s requirements in order to improve the feasibility,” Lehmuskoski formulates.

Puotilanranta’s residential area is located on the site of the current marina, but the new marina is about to be located close to the residential area.

Itäväylän According to Lehmuskoski, extending the tramway to Östersundom would not affect boulevardization very much.

The solutions for public transport in Östersundom are still unclear. The city has prepared the preparation of a new partial master plan, while the previous one fell to complaints a couple of years ago.

Lehmuskoski does not consider the length of the tram line’s stop interval to be so important, because the 800-meter stop interval planned for the light rail is only slightly less frequent than the stop interval currently planned for Itäväylä.

Most importantly, the reduction in the number of stops does not directly affect the amount of additional construction along Itäväylä.

“Some of the residents of Vartioharju have hoped for the possibility of additional construction, while others are against it. The tram on the Itäväylä obviously provides the conditions for a denser city than a bus connection.”

Lehmuskoski reminds that even in the current master plan, the area will in time be part of a rail transport network city.

of East Helsinki the Jokeri-2 tramway running from Vuosaari via the Mellunmäki metro station is also outlined in the tram network. The southern terminus of the Vantaa tramway is also at the Mellunmäki metro station. The Vantaa council will decide on the Vantaa tramway next Monday.

“If Jokeri-2 gets on the tracks, it will also pass through this area of ​​the Itäväylä,” says Lehmuskoski.

The implementation of new rail connections is decades away. Jokeri-2 from Vuosaari to Myyrmäki in Vantaa could be realized in the 2040s at the earliest.