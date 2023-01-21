Tramway | Laajasalo’s Yliskylä probably won’t be connected to the Kruunusilto tramway in the first phase

According to the report, the Kruunusilto tramway in Laajasalo Yliskylä via Ollinraition and Ilomäentie to Reposalmentie should not be built in the first phase of the project.

Helsinki The city government and council decided in autumn 2021 regarding the tram section of the Kruunusillat project, that a tram connection from Laajasalontie to Hakaniemi will be built in the first phase of the project. The total cost estimate of the project is 326 million euros at the December 2020 cost level.

According to the decisions, the planning and preparation of the implementation of the tramway between Hakaniemi and the main railway station will continue. The cost estimate for the share will be brought separately for decision.

The city government The decision proposal discussed also suggested that the tramway connection in Laajasalo Yliskylä via Ollinraition and Ilomäentie to Reposalmentie should not have been implemented in the first phase. However, the city government returned the possible construction of Yliskylä’s tram connection to be prepared again.

The city government required that the presentation be supplemented with reports on the more detailed costs of implementing the Yliskylä loop and an assessment of the appropriateness of implementing it in connection with the construction of the other project.

The report on the implementation of a possible tramway connection to Yliskylä has now been completed. Based on the general plan and the cost per meter of tramway projects of completed tramway projects, the implementation of the Yliskylä link would cost a total of 17.97 million euros.

According to the report, the site plan of Ollinraition and Ilomäentie enables the construction of a tramway now or later, but a decision on the construction of a tramway should not be made until other land use solutions in the Yliskylä area have been confirmed.

Next The urban environment committee meeting on Tuesday, January 24 will consider a resolution proposal, according to which the committee would propose to the city government that the tramway connection in Laajasalo Yliskylä via Ollinraition and Ilomäentie to Reposalmentie will not be implemented for the time being. If it is decided to implement the tramway connection later, the maximum price of the project and the implementation schedule will be decided separately.

The Kruunusillat tramway will connect Laajasalo, Korkeasaari and Kalasatama to Hakaniemi in 2027. At the same time, a new maritime route will also be created for cyclists and pedestrians.

Read more: The construction of the crown bridges expands in Laajasalo: The work phase causes a commotion