Considering the economic power and a very long history for almost all of them, it is not surprising that car manufacturers have not limited themselves in the past (nor are they currently limited) to building only ‘little cars’ (and/or trucks, buses, work vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles). Just think of their role in the Second World War where Volkswagen, Mazda, Peugeot and Ford dedicated themselves to making tanks, fighter planes, weapons, even ammunition: Oldsmobile, for example, produced 45 million artillery shells for American troops. As it is evident that the large groups have broadened their interests going to deal with publishing (Fiat), finance (Mitsubishi), hotel business (Tata owns the legendary Taj Mahal in Mumbai, pictured), washing machines and refrigerators (GM). Since 1959, Toyota has boasted of having “its” city in Japan – previously it was called Koromo – and is thinking, among other things, of creating a brand new one called Woven City as a laboratory for future mobility. Moreover, in 1926, Henry Ford decided to found Fordlandia, on the edge of the Amazon forest, to guarantee himself a source of rubber for his car tyres, avoiding dependence on British rubber from Malaysia. It was a resounding failure, in 1934 it was abandoned and not even a second attempt at Belterra worked. In 1945, his nephew Henry Ford II sold it all, after calculating a loss of $20 million (by then). Even genes make mistakes. Instead, we had fun finding ten useful “things” made by homes in recent decades.

