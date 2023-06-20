Intercepted by some journalists, Alba Silva said that her husband Sergio Rico is conscious and is no longer sedated

Great news for Sergio Rico, for his family and for all the fans. The PSG goalkeeper, who had been in a coma for a few weeks after a bad fall from his horse, would in fact be much better. His wife Alba Silva confirmed to reporters that he woke up and that he is no longer under sedative treatment.

They can pull a sigh of relief the many fans of Sergio Rico. Intercepted by some journalists, the wife of the Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper confirmed that her husband is much better off than her.

Apparently the 30-year-old, who had been in the hospital for a few weeks, was in a state of comawould wake up, would self conscious and the doctors would stop the sedative treatments.

Alba Silvawife of the footballer, she said to herself delighted of the new situation and also that she was sure of it, because her husband is a champion and she was sure he would make it.

Finally he concluded by explaining that it’s not all over yet. The path that Sergio will have to make for a full recovery will still be long, but thanks to his strength and the incredible work that the doctors of the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville where he is hospitalized are doing, she is confident that everything will go well Better.

Sergio Rico’s accident

At the end of the last league match, with the trophy in his pocket, Sergio Rico had returned to his homeland and had decided to celebrate by participating in the traditional Rocìo pilgrimagean Andalusian religious tradition that takes place 50 days after Holy Week.

The event expects a caravan of pilgrims on horseback to travel the path of the Moguer in the village of Almoltena, to reach the sanctuary of the Virgen de Rocio and give them thanks.

Just during the pilgrimage the footballer would be fell off a horse and the same animal would have it trampled with hooves in head.

Rescued immediately, the sample was transported to the hospital in Seville where it was sedatedstabilized and induced into coma. The following hours had been full of anxiety and fear, because initially the situation did not seem to improve. Now, slowly, it would seem that the nightmare is about to end.