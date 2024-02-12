Giulia Tramontano murder, Alessandro Impagnatiello cries in the courtroom

Low gaze, directed towards the floor of the cage in the courtroom of the Court of Assizes of Milan. Thus Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 31-year-old barman confessed to the murder of his girlfriend Giulia Tramontano, seven months pregnant, attended the second hearing of the trial. Her well-groomed beard, swollen eyes, bulky jacket: she only looked up at her on one occasion, when the images of the victim's semi-charred body were shown in the courtroom. Then, again, his head in his hands, and sobs.



They were heard at today's hearing the first witnesses for the prosecution, represented by the deputy Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo. In particular, the police who had initially investigated Giulia's disappearance – reported by her partner – and had then done so collapse Impagnatiello, who had hidden the body in the cellar and in the garage and also attempted to set it on fire. He started himself with the deposition of Marshal Pasquale Afeltra of the investigative unit of the Milan homicide squad. Impagnatiello had presented himself to the carabinieri on the evening of May 27th at the Senago station and said that the young woman she disappeared after discovering that he was having an affair with a work colleague. He had reported that the girl's passport, debit card and around 400-500 euros were missing. She had not mentioned the phone, which was never found, unlike the documents recovered in a manhole not far from her home. He also said that Giulia had had a peaceful confrontation with his lover and that that evening he had gone to Viale Certosa to buy some narcotics. Here the first inconsistency in the barman's testimony emerged: the indication of a non-existent street number.

Giulia Tramontano murder, the discovery of the body and the rat poison

The marshal's deposition continued with the story of Giulia's discovery on the night between May 31st and June 1st. It is shown in the classroom an image of how Giulia was found by the military: next to the garage, a few hundred meters from Senago's house, among the tall grass, a large transparent plastic sheet wrapped a good part of a body from the front because it was completely burnt.

The marshal of the homicide squad then explained in the courtroom that on the cell phone of Impagnatiello had been carried out as early as December 2022 and up to a few days before the murder, searches and views of pages with the following theme: “how much rat poison It's used to kill a woman.” In particular, the former barman searched for “pregnant rat poison”, “pregnant rat poison” and again “human rat poison”. Online searches then found it a confirmation in the discovery of two sachets of rat poison in the former barman's backpack. Just as traces of rat poison were detected on Giulia and Thiago after the autopsy. Elements that for the accusation give consistency to the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

Giulia Tramontano murder, research and purchase of chloroform

Among the elements to prove the aggravating circumstance there is also one bottle of chloroform, seized in the cellar of the Senago apartment, purchased with a “false name” by Impagnatiello on 5 February 2023 via an online site. “It shouldn't be a free purchase, but the transaction was successful – said the soldier during his deposition – The purchase has been made when the accused he was at Malpensa airport, waiting for Giulia who arrived from Naples”.

Giulia Tramontano murder, the dynamics of the murder, the lies and misdirections

In the long testimony the Carabinieri Marshal reconstructed all the phases of the murder, from the meeting between Giulia and the other woman from Impagnatiello – the two met a few hours before the crime until Impagnatiello, probably already on the evening of May 27thhad challenged a knifekitchen and had killed Giulia with 37 stab wounds in the living room. After the crime – explained the soldier – a series of lies followed “red herrings”, to begin messages that the accused had written to his now dead partner, or the messages sent with the victim's phone to reassure the other woman.

According to what has been reconstructed, the barman had put the body in the bathtub and attempted to set it on fire, but the flames also destroyed part of the tub. This is why Impagnatiello had taken the body to the garage and to set it on fire a second time. On that occasion the walls had blackened and a lamp had burned out. For this reason, the marshal specified, Impagnatiello had not told the military that he had a garage, because at the time of the military inspection Giulia corpse is still there in a corner.

Tramontano murder, Giulia's mother: we will fight for you

“My love, today we will talk about you, about how you were torn from life, about how with all your strength you sought the truth at the cost of your splendid life. You will always be for us our immensely Giulia and Thiago the our angel. We will fight for you to the end.” Loredana, Giulia Tramontano's mother, wrote it on Instagram before the start of the second hearing in the trial of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the girl's ex-boyfriend accused of killing her last May 27th.

Tramontano murder, the father: “Nothing will bring Giulia back to us”

Also speaking on Instagram was iFather Franco: “Nothing will bring Giulia back to us, we shouted out loudwe will do it again so that justice is done for her and Thiago”. Today in the Court of Assizes room only one of Giulia's cousins ​​is present on behalf of the family. The mother and sister of the 26-year-old, killed while she was seven years pregnant month, they will appear before the judges on March 7 for their testimony as witnesses.

Giulia Tramontano, the neighbor: “That evening I heard them arguing”

“I heard a woman's loud voice shouting. It wasn't a cry of pain, it was that of an argument that ended less than two minutes later.”. It is the memory of Alessandro Impagnatiello and Giulia Tramontano's neighbor on the evening of May 27, 2023 in which the man allegedly killed his then seven-month pregnant girlfriend. The woman was heard as a witness for the prosecution. Before the neighbor, the owner of the cleaning company who works in the building in Via Novella 14/A in Senago sat on the witness stand. Like on the morning of May 30th, when in addition to seeing Impagnatiello wandering around the garage area, he heard suspicious sounds: “I heard the noise of dragging, like a heavy bag because it wasn't continuous, which occurred at two different times between the cellars and the garage”, he said in response to questions from prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo and deputy prosecutor Letizia Mannella. For the third hearing on March 7, the 23-year-old Italian-English woman who had a parallel relationship with Impagnatiello and the victim's mother were called as witnesses.