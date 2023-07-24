Tramontano crime: Impagnatiello had no accomplices

Alexander Impagnetiello he did it all by himself: the hypothesis of an accomplice in the murder of Julia Tramontanothe 29-year-old partner of the barman who is seven months pregnant killed with 39 stab wounds in their apartment in Senago, in the Milanese area, on May 27th. It is the certainty reached by the investigators, who ruled out the intervention of some family or friend of the barman also to get rid of the young woman’s body, abandoned in an area of ​​via Monte Rosa after being burned in the bathtub and in the garage. So the mother exonerated, that he would have helped his son only in the search for Giulia Tramontano after her disappearance, a mess by the killer.

Tramontano crime, also excluding the lead of poisoning with rat poison

As Fanpage reports, the track of poisoning by rat poison is also excluded. The magistrates are working to establish whether it was premeditated murder and whether Giulia Tramontano died after the first stab wound or only after several blows. The possible aggravating circumstance of cruelty will be determined on this.

