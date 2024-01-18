Tramontano crime, eight months later the trial against Impagnatiello begins

It's the day of the trial against Alessandro Impagnatiellothe barman who killed his partner in Senago, in the Milan area Giulia Tramontanoseven months pregnant with their son Thiago. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence for the crime, which occurred eight months ago. Impagnatiello himself is expected in the courtroom in Milan. The court presided over by Antonella Bertojaformer judge at first instance in the trial of Massimo Bossetti, will have to decide whether to allow cameras into the courtroom, decide on the list of witnesses and recognize the civil parties, then set the trial calendar, as reported by Adnkronos.

Giulia Tramontano killed with 37 stab wounds

The crime occurred on the evening of May 27, 2023, a few hours after Giulia's meeting with the other woman from Impagnatiello, a colleague unaware of that official relationship. Giulia suffered 37 stab wounds to her neck, back and face, nine of which were delivered when she was still alive. Impagnatiello then tried to burn the body in the bathtub, and then hid her body in the garage. Then a new attempt to set fire to her body and the final choice to hide the remains of poor Giulia in a ravine behind a garage.

Impagnatiello's online searches for rat poison

Subsequent investigations made it possible to learn how the barman had been carrying out disturbing online searches for some time effects of rat poisonpoison, then actually made to ingest the unaware victim for months and in such quantities that it also reaches the fetus.

Tramontano crime, the defense appoints a psychiatrist and a psychologist

The defense named the psychiatrist Raniero Rossetti and the psychologist Silvana Branciforti to hope to obtain a psychiatric report that will establish Impagnatiello's understanding and will at the time of the crime. But the lawyers of Giulia's family have in turn called into question experts capable of replying to this line.

Subscribe to the newsletter

