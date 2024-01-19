Chiara Tramontano to Impagnatiello: “But what blackout? Your cruelty or inhumanity lasted for 6 months”

“Yours cruelty And inhumanity yes. I am continued for 6 months in which you have poisoned my sister And my nephew, premeditating their death. You or your advisors may have forgotten it, not me.”

This is the harsh social outburst of the sister of Giulia Tramontanothe 29-year-old who is seven months pregnant killed with 37 stab wounds last May 27th in their home in Senagoagainst his executioner Alex Impagnatielloaccused of voluntary homicide with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

Yesterday the Court of Milan saw the first face to face between the confessed criminal and the family of the murdered girl. Impagnatiello declared, interrupted by tears and sobs: “I am shocked and lost. Even if I'm here it doesn't mean I'm alive. I destroyed the lives of Giulia and her son what we were waiting for.”

The lover's testimony

The next March 7th the hearing of the 23-year-old colleague is scheduled on the witness stand and “lover” of Impagnatiello who, a few hours before the murder, met Giulia Tramontano to tell her the truth about their relationship. The mother of the victimLoredana, and the sisterChiara Tramontano, who, having established themselves civil partiesthey will not be able to attend the trial until they testify.

READ ALSO: Tramontano case, Giulia's sister: “Life sentence for Impagnatiello”

Subscribe to the newsletter

