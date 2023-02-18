A worker from the pharmacy service of the Sant Joan de Déu hospital (Barcelona) prepares medication dosages using the ‘tall man letters’ system to avoid confusion. Gianluca Battista

Methylphenidate is the active ingredient in several medications indicated for children diagnosed with hyperactivity. Methadone, a powerful opioid, is used to relieve episodes of acute pain. At first glance, it might be thought that the two names are not very similar, but they are similar enough so that the wrong handwriting in a handwritten recipe, an oversight in the transfer of the consultation or the misinterpretation of a verbal instruction have been the cause. source of confusion that has caused the death of at least one eight-year-old boy and the serious poisoning of several more in the United States in recent years.

This case is extreme, but medication errors caused by similar names are one of the main causes of mishaps related to treatments in the health system. A study published in 2020 by the British Pharmacological Society reveals that, in the first quarter of 2018, more than 200,000 patients suffered harm in English public health due to medication errors, of which 63 died. Similar names, according to the estimates considered by the researchers, are behind between 6.2% and 14.7% of these incidents.

“Making mistakes is part of the human condition. We all make mistakes from time to time and being aware of it is the first step to prevent them. For this reason, the health system has provided itself with protection measures or barriers in all steps of the care circuit, to prevent errors and, when they do occur, they are detected as far as possible before they reach the patient or cause the least possible harm” , explains Iván Espada, head of the Medicines Area of ​​the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges.

Risk prevention experts use Gruyère cheese slices to illustrate the problem. If the patient is located at one end of the drawing and the potential error at the other, a single slice as a barrier leaves too many holes through which the threat can slip through. If we add one or two more slices, the chances of the bug reaching the sick person are reduced, but there may still be some holes lined up through which the bug can get through all the barriers. The goal is to put up as many as possible, without compromising the agility of the assist, so that a miss on one barrier can’t get around all the next ones.

Marta Duero is the pharmacy coordinator at the Sant Joan de Deu children’s hospital in Barcelona. Her service is like a huge machine room in which about 50 people work, preparing the treatments that the doctors prescribe for the children admitted. Several walls are occupied by something similar to cabinets full of drawers that a computer system moves in an apparently chaotic way until the chosen one is placed in the place marked by a small light. The pharmacist in charge opens it and inside are the tablets that she needs.

“At every step in the drug utilization process there can be a potential error. We can buy two similar drugs. There may be a failure to store it in the wrong space. Confusions can also arise when prescribing, distributing or delivering it to the patient. What we try in the pharmacy service is to put controls that allow us to prevent and detect errors as soon as possible. All this is notified and we put notices that increase security, ”he explains.

If two drugs are too similar, by name or packaging, the hospital can look for a lower-risk alternative. Sometimes this is not possible, and then other measures such as so-called tall man letters (the letters of the tall man, in English), which highlight in capital letters the different letters in similar names. An example would be “cloZApina” and “cloTIAPina”, two antipsychotics.

Marta Duero recalls the case, a few years ago, of a patient treated in the emergency room for severe pneumonia. Instead of giving her an antibiotic called levofloxacin, the woman was given a “super high dose” — the amount the antibiotic was intended for — of levothyroxine, a drug indicated for hypothyroidism. She “she suffered a shock and it was necessary to admit her to intensive care. Fortunately she recovered, but it was a serious mistake. Today this would not happen ”, she affirms. After several similar error notifications, the system opted to change the name of the second drug to L-thyroxine.

Sergio Plata, coordinator of the Clinical Safety group of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy (SEFH) and pharmacist at the Albacete Hospital Complex, gives other examples in which the use of tall man letters, among other measures, can help prevent errors: “Cefuroxime, cefazolin or ceftazidime are three antibiotics. Confusing them may not, in principle, directly cause a detrimental effect on the patient, but it may imply a lack of efficacy, since one may not cover the antimicrobial spectrum of the microorganism to which the other is directed.”

Other more serious errors would be those made between azathioprine (for autoimmune diseases) and azithromycin (antibiotic) or between cyclosporine and cyclophosphamide (two immunosuppressants). “Fortunately, these errors are usually avoided and do not usually reach the patient due to the different security barriers and verification filters that the drug goes through before it is administered: prescription, pharmaceutical validation, administration…”, he explains.

Although errors in hospitals are usually more serious due to the characteristics of the patients and treatments, the consequences are also important at the community level. An alert launched in 2014 by the United Kingdom reported the case of a nine-month-old baby who had to be hospitalized after his parents had mistakenly given him mercaptopurine (an immunosuppressant) for a month instead of mercaptamine, a treatment that reduces the accumulation of blood crystals. cystine in the cornea. In the United States, a 50-year-old woman also required hospital care after taking a prostate medicine called Flomax for weeks instead of the one she really needed, Volmax, indicated for bronchospasms.

“In pharmacies, the relationship with the patient is also important in this. If you know his situation, it is easier for you to detect possible confusions that come from the doctor or that he himself incurs. In addition, obviously, that we comply with all the safety recommendations established in storage and dispensing”, explains Iván Espada.

choice of name

Although unknown to the patient, there are strict regulations and surveillance organizations that ensure that risks are minimized. The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has established mandatory guidelines for “the acceptance of drug names” that tries to avoid confusion from the moment a drug is named.

The system also has a notification system for any confusion detected, which is subsequently published by the Institute for the Safe Use of Medications (ISMP) in a regularly updated list that incorporates new problems that have arisen. The latest version, edited last December, already has more than 700 similarities that have caused confusion and added five new ones: avelumab-durvalumab, Ezetrol – letrozole, Femlax – Femmyn, glucagon – Glucocemin, golimumab – guselkumab (the first letter of the trademarks is capitalized, while the beginning assets are lowercase). Drugs with the greatest potential for side effects, such as the opioid Tramadol, are among those receiving the most attention. This drug shares an indication against pain with Toradol, an anti-inflammatory, another of the couples included in the list. The treatment of pain, especially chronic pain, deserves special vigilance to prevent adverse effects and dependencies, the experts agree.

María José Otero, head of the ISMP, highlights the improvements achieved in recent years with the electronic prescription, which has made it possible to leave behind the much talked about —and sometimes deserved— bad reputation of the handwriting of some doctors. But, sometimes, the new tools open the door to new errors: “If two medicines have a similar name and appear next to each other in the computer lists, errors can occur due to selecting the wrong one, particularly if the first letters are the same, as it is the case of sulfadiazine and sulfasalazine”, illustrates. One solution, or new barrier, would be “incorporating barcode technology to verify medicines when they are to be stored, prepared, dispensed or administered in hospitals.”

The advance of new innovative cancer therapies, which often combine more than one drug, has also given rise to new confusion. “An example would be the monotherapy use of trastuzumab (Herceptin) and the conjugates trastuzumab-emtansine (Kadcyla) and trastuzumab-deruxtecan (Enhertu). In these cases, it is recommended to modify the presentation of the name of the active ingredient in the prescription systems and throughout the drug use circuit, changing the order: emtansine-trastuzumab or deruxtecan-trastuzumab, and using the trade name in addition to the name of the principle. active,” he concludes.