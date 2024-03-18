Traktor defeated Dynamo Moscow in overtime in the second match of the KHL playoffs

Chelyabinsk “Traktor” won an away victory over Moscow “Dynamo” in the second match of the second round of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) playoffs. Results are available at website tournament.

The meeting took place in Moscow and ended in victory with a score of 5:4 in overtime. Among the winners, Maxim Shabanov, Viktor Antipin, Jack Rodewald, Anton Burdasov and Alexander Sharov scored goals. Dynamo's goals were scored by Eric O'Dell, Nikita Gusev (double), and Dmitry Rashevsky.

Thus, Traktor leads the series – 2-0. The series will last until four victories. The next match between the teams will take place in Chelyabinsk. It will take place on March 20.

The current winner of the Gagarin Cup is Moscow CSKA. This season, the army team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.