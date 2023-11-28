UThe retrospective of nine works by the black American choreographer Trajal Harrell extends over three months. Until Christmas, the Paris Festival d’automne is showing “The Romeo”, “Maggie the Cat” and most recently the overwhelming ” The Cologne Concert”. This festival format is immensely important for contemporary dance, as maintaining the repertoire in this art form is particularly difficult. Where visual artists have trouble finding affordable studios, choreographers are faced not only with the question of which co-producers can give them enough time in a rehearsal space, but also where to store their sets and costumes.

In 2019, Trajal Harrell took this worry, among others, away from the Schauspielhaus Zurich by bringing him and his dancers permanently to the house. Harrell has taken advantage of the integration into this institution, which unfortunately ends with the change of director next year. You have to feed the institution without it eating you, says the fifty-year-old. Being able to play eleven performances of his last new piece en suite is great, you really get into the depths of the performative. Planning security over four years is also an advantage, says Harrell. Creating a trilogy is very difficult without a house behind it.

A whirlpool of love, jealousy and revenge

The slow process of transition from a public preview in Zurich to a premiere in Paris to the premiere of another version, as Harrell is going through with his new piece “Tambourines”, is also made possible through the collaboration with the Stadttheater and the Festival d’automne enabled. “Tambourines” is another masterpiece of Harrell’s literary-inspired choreographies. Here it is Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic novel “The Scarlet Letter”, whose three-way constellation of love, jealousy and revenge triggers a choreographic whirlpool around which the puritanical, petty-bourgeois, self-righteous moral apostle population spreads their church-instigated hatred. In the book, Hester, the heroine, has to embroider the letter A on her clothes when she is convicted of adultery. She initially hides the fact that the priest is the father of her illegitimate child. After his return, her absent husband, who was believed to be dead, pursues the clergyman with demonic vengeance.

Harrell doesn’t need the A on the costume. He shows a constellation of seething feelings and explosive religiosity in a strict, abstract form, in corridors, spatial paths, in signature gestures of imploringly raised or solemnly held arms, and with looks – intense, breakaway, introspective looks. A quintet dances here in three movements. In the first, the five flow through the room, in circles, in diagonals, then increasingly isolated. In the second, they sit at the front of the field on Harrell’s signature piano stools and hold their hands in front of them as if they were studying. The third, most enigmatic movement creates an unforgettable image. Two leaves that say fire are danced in and dropped. All the dancers, dressed in puritanical brown, floor-length dresses with large, white collars, circle around Harrell, who has probably transformed into the dying priest, surrounded by the believers, just as he dies a public death in the novel. Harrell and New Kyd, Perle Palombe, Songhay Toldon and Ondrej Vidlar, later joined by Stephen Thompson, actually show a kind of obsession on the part of the dancer with his figure, his ideas, his role.