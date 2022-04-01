Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has fired two high-ranking members of the security service. As Zelenskyy explains in a video message, they are the general head of internal security and the head of the agency’s branch in the Kherson region: “I don’t have time to deal with all the traitors, but little by little they are becoming all of them be punished.” The two men broke their oath to defend Ukraine. He did not give exact details.

With regard to the military situation, Zelenskyj was optimistic. “I am sure that it is very pleasant for each of you to read the news and see that our Ukrainian cities are gradually being liberated from the occupying forces,” said the head of state. At the same time, Selenskyj warned that there was no relaxation. He called on the population to hold back feelings and emotions. “We all want the win equally,” he said. “But there will be more fights. There is still a very difficult road ahead of us to get everything we are striving for.”

Situation in Kyiv is improving

According to Ukrainian information, the situation around the capital Kyiv has recently eased. “Thanks to the steadfast defense and heroic actions of our troops, the situation around the city is improving,” said a statement from the city commander, General Mykola Shyrnov. But fighting continued in the outskirts. Schyrnow emphasized that civil infrastructure was being restored, affecting companies as well as commercial and service facilities.

According to their own statements, Ukrainian troops have been able to recapture eleven settlements in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson in the past few days. During the advance in the north of the region, they also came across heavy Russian military technology, including T-64 tanks, the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv said. Thanks to the success, the residents could now receive food and medicine. The civilian population happily welcomed the Ukrainian forces. The information cannot be independently verified.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia wants to maintain its military presence in eastern and southern Ukraine. The General Staff announced that there were attempts to set up an administration in the occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson Oblast. In the course of this, it is expected that there will continue to be hostilities there.







EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola left for a trip to Ukraine on Thursday evening. “On the way to Kyiv,” wrote the Christian Democrat on Twitter late Thursday evening. The 43-year-old also published a photo showing her in front of a Ukrainian railway wagon. For security reasons, there were initially no details on the trip by the President of the Parliament from Malta. Her spokesman said only that Metsola would deliver a message of support and hope on behalf of the European Parliament in Kyiv.