SpoilersA new episode of the game show The Traitors Friday evening on RTL 4 got off to an emotional start. Shortly after Sander Huisman revealed himself in the tower as ‘Judas of the first hour’ to his brother Jordy, the two fell into each other’s arms crying. The latter had barely recovered from the shock. He thought he would find candidate (and faithful) Nathan Rutjes there. Warning: spoilers ahead!

That the tears flowed freely was partly relief. “All emotions came out,” said Sander, who no longer has to lie to his brother and Kris Kross Amsterdam colleague. “You don’t want to know what I’ve been through man!” It also became clear that four years ago they had to say goodbye to their father, who died of cardiac arrest. “Since then we have grown closer together.”

Jordy Huisman in turn: ,,The man I love the most in the world, has deceived me. But that we can now compete together, I think is just legendary!" Whether this cooperation will eventually lead to fratricide (Sander previously threw co-traitors Maria Fiselier, Katinka Simonse and Jan Slagter under the bus), remains to be seen. For now, they came to the conclusion together: 'This is for our father!'

‘This was it?!’

What the traitors don’t know is that they (and certainly Sander) are high on the list of suspects with more and more faithful. Especially Noor Omrani and Billy Dans seem to know for sure. For fear of being killed, they hold the cards against their chests for a while. That there is considerable hesitation, also noted presenter Tijl Beckand at the round table. After a somewhat lukewarm debate: ,,This is it?! At first it was fierce, fierce, fierce. Now it seems like I see all new people sitting at this table.”

In the end it was Jessie Maya who had to leave the game, although it seems like the traitors are slowly closing in.

