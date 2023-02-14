As I devoured the eight chapters of that fantastic reality halfway between a weekend in a rural house, an Agatha Christie novel and the night of the castles what is traitors (HBO Max), in addition to suffering for every adversity that my friend Juan Sanguino faces —I am writing again about a friend and with the possessive as Isabel Pantoja would say, excuse me—, prostrate myself at the feet of the insight of Leo Margets and reconsider the eternal debate “underwear under pajamas, yes or no?” Thanks to Abril Zamora, I thought a lot about Telecinco.

In the funeral home, it is impolite to discuss how the dead person should have been saved, but from television death one can return, therefore, is it fair provide solutions to the dethronement of Telecinco. It is not difficult to conclude that programming as interwoven as that of the friend chain lacks new characters with which to feed those transversal plots from which all its programs drink, and that the best way to incorporate them is through good reality.

Mine is not interested in the first-born of Mediaset recovering the audience leadership, it is rather a love for general television. Still reality on platform, no matter how good it is, and traitors it is, the lack of simultaneity in the broadcast dazzles him. The passage to sexual maturity of anyone involves assuming firsthand that simultaneous orgasm does not contribute anything and that perhaps the only one to preserve is the one you feel, as Woody Allen said in husbands and wives, when the judge gives you the divorce. But oh on TV. TV is everything at once everywhere and it is much more joyful to arrive at the same time.

