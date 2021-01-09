Trump supporters did not shy away from violence when they stormed the Capitol. One man apparently even planned to shoot Nancy Pelosi. Experts are concerned.

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, stormed violent followers of the outgoing US President Donald Trump the capitol.

of the outgoing US President the capitol. According to experts, the event could be “just the beginning” – researchers express deep concern about the violence of the Trump loyalists.

A man had apparently planned to call the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to kill.

Washington – The video footage of the attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol are terrifying. Numerous videos and photos circulated on social networks. A violent right-wing mob penetrated the heart of American democracy on Wednesday. Devastated. Five people were killed. The FBI is looking for the Trump supporters *. And apparently it could have turned out even worse. Because more and more information about the extent of the planned violence is coming to light in the US media.

As reported by the US broadcaster CNN, a man is said to have planned to be the Democrat and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to kill. He is said to have written to friends that he intends to “put a bullet in Pelosi’s head”. In his luggage: a rifle and hundreds of bullets. Federal officials were able to arrest the man, he is waiting for his court hearing.

I heard at least 3 different rioters at the Capitol say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execute him by hanging him from a Capitol Hill tree as a traitor. It was a common line being repeated. Many more were just talking about how the VP should be executed. https://t.co/fxHREouEWF – Jim Bourg (@jimbourg) January 8, 2021

Donald Trump’s violent supporters: expert concerned about “terrorist movement”

Several should also Trump loyalists looking for Mike Pence * who they consider a “traitor”. Because before had Donald Trump repeatedly asked his vice-president to change the election in his favor. A desperate attempt by the man who was still working on the baseless assertion of election fraud stuck. Since then, Pence has messed up with the base. In a tweet, a Reuters journalist reported that he had heard statements in the Capitol from people who wanted to hang pence.

For the Terror experts Peter Neumann, the events of January 6th were “just the beginning”. That reports n-tv. “What we saw on Wednesday was not yet terrorism – but rarely has a terrorist movement announced itself in such a spectacular way,” Neumann told the broadcaster n-tv. After Handover to the elected US President Joe Biden on January 20 * could also be the last reluctance of the Trump *-Pendant fall. “The essence of QAnon is the belief that the US government, and actually the entire establishment, is ruled by a satanic sect that wants to protect a network of child molesters, ”Neumann describes Conspiracy Beliefthat many Trump loyalists append.

Donald Trump: handover to Joe Biden on January 20 – researchers see Capitol storm as a success for mob

“We mustn’t let the communists win. Even if we have to burn DC down. Tomorrow we will take back DC and take back our country !! ”These words wrote on Thursday, the day after Storming the Capitol, in the right platform thedonald.win. “Trump will be on January 20th sworn in for a second term !! ”he added. The signs are increasing that the loyal base Donald Trumps continues to be violent – and January 20, the inauguration of the US President-elect Joe Biden * envisions.

A researcher of University of Toronto said he was deeply concerned to CNN. “While the general public was appalled by what im Capitol happened, what happened is considered a success in certain corners of the kind of right-wing conversation. ”The world’s eyes continue to turn to Washington. (aka) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

A president has never had to vacate the White House because of a successful impeachment *. Nevertheless, it is discussed how Donald Trump should go early.

