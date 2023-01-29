Nicolò Zaniolo at loggerheads with Roma: the midfielder born in ’99 rejected Bournemouth’s offer after having communicated to his teammates and coach José Mourinho that he did not want to continue his experience in yellow and red, leaving the club in a stalemate .

“He’s been saying for a month that he wants to leave – commented the coach in the pre-Naples conference – but in the end, unfortunately, I was right and he’s still here”.

A scenario that has also generated discontent among the fans, who are very fond of the young talent (one of his goals last season gave Roma the Conference League) but has now become cold towards him.

And there are also those who have gone further. Some ultras groups from the Curva Sud of the Stadio Olimpico have created and posted an offensive banner, inviting them to leave the city.

“Traitor m *** without honor” is the message addressed to the boy, who already last week had asked not to be called up for the match against Spezia.

Zaniolo was also threatened on social media, to the point of being forced to disable comments under his account posts. Less than three days remain to know his fate: the winter transfer window ends at the end of the month, within that deadline it will be known if the blue will continue – and if so, in what way – his experience in the shadow of the Colosseum or if he can find a new team.

AC Milan had tried to sign him, but the deal fell through. Juventus are also at the window, which in the past has shown interest in the player but is now grappling with a corporate and economic crisis for which they are not at the forefront of the buying race.