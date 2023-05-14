Yury do Paredão (PL-CE) said that receiving the president in his city was “an honor”

the federal deputy Yury do Paredão (PL-CE) was the target of criticism after posing with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in a photo on Friday (May 12, 2023). The record was made during a trip by the petista to Juazeiro do Norte, Ceará.

In addition to Lula, the minister was also in the photo. Camilo Santana (Education), the governor of the State, Elmano de Freitas, and the federal deputy José Guimarães. All are from PT.

When you published the image on InstagramYury said that receiving PT supporters in his city was “an honor”. In the comments, netizens called the congressman “turncoat” it’s from “betrayed”. O PL is the same party as the former president Jair Bolsonarodefeated by Lula in the 2022 elections.

Another user commented the following: “Amendment in hand honor on the ground”. It referred to the rapporteur’s amendments, money passed on by deputies to their home states to carry out works and other public services.

On Twitter, netizens also disapproved of Yury’s photo. “Are you going to betray the right from which you were elected?”, asked one. “Receive the thief”, stated another. They even accused him of being in favor of the so-called PL of fake news (2630/2020).

the federal deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) also criticized his colleague. Without naming names, he declared on his Twitter profile that “PL deputy who poses next to the biggest thief in the history of Brazil in a photo must be immediately expelled from the party”.

Yury was elected with 90,425 votes. In Cariri, he established himself as a businessman by promoting concerts and large parties in the cities.

Lula’s trip to Ceará took place throughout Friday. He 1st went to the capital Fortaleza, where he announced a new education program for Ceará. Afterwards, he embarked for the Cariri macro-region, which encompasses several cities. There, he passed through Juazeiro do Norte and Crato. He signed a measure establishing the National Pact for the Resumption of Basic Education Works.