Trains | Train service between Oulu and Kemi suspended due to a fault

The extent of the fault was clarified early Sunday morning.

Train service has been suspended between Oulu and Kemi due to a fault detected in the track infrastructure, Fintraffic’s rail traffic center informs.

The National Rail Transport Center announced the matter at half past five on Sunday morning. At that time, the extent of the fault was being investigated, and an estimate of the fault’s repair could not yet be given.

of VR train map according to the Oulu–Kemi railway section, there was not a single train around 6:30. .