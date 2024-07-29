Trains | Traffic on the beach track continues today – be prepared for these exceptions

Trains|Long-distance trains may be late, and some local trains do not run.

Train service continues on Monday on the coastal track between Helsinki and Turku, but still not normal.

Trains may be late, warn Helsinki Region Transport (HSL). There are also changes in the timetables.

Regarding local trains, E-trains between Helsinki and Espoo’s Kauklahti do not run at all this week. U- and L-trains, on the other hand, run approximately one week apart. U and L trains depart from Helsinki and Kirkkonummi once an hour. Y-trains between Helsinki and Siunti run normally.

Long-distance trains will be delayed by about 15–20 minutes, they inform VR.

The reason is the delay in railway works. Safety devices, among other things, are still being tested on the track section.

On the track there has been a five-week outage on the west side of Leppävaara due to construction work on the Espoo city railway. Train services have been replaced by buses.

The outages continue in the fall, when traffic is occasionally interrupted for a day or two in August–September.

At the end of Turku, construction work is also being done on the beach track. The trains running between Helsinki and Turku have not reached Turku’s main railway station for almost two years, but the trains stop a few kilometers away at the Kupitta stop. Helsinki train traffic is expected to return to Turku station in December.