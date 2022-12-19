NS has made the trains run significantly less well this year. This is evident from its own performance figures for 2022, which NS is announcing today. New CEO Wouter Koolmees is dissatisfied, but expects the worst of the problems to be over.

Due to significant staff shortages, NS is currently running 13 percent fewer trains. The result is that trains are much more crowded and are delayed more often. One in twelve travelers (8.3 percent) arrived at their destination with a delay of at least five minutes this year. That is just under three percent more than last year. The chance of a seat during rush hours fell from 99.6 percent in 2021 to 96.5 percent this year.

In September in particular – traditionally the busiest month – NS underperformed. Almost one in ten travelers could not sit during rush hour. The railways then planned 183 trains of which it was already clear in advance that they were too short. In the months before that, there were a maximum of 45.

NS performed better on the high-speed line and the chance of getting a seat during rush hour fell only minimally, from 99.6 to 98 percent. However, trains are delayed much more often, in one in five cases. An important cause of this, however, is an unsafe viaduct at Rijpwetering. The IC Direct has therefore been allowed to drive much less fast since the end of October, which results in a delay of minutes.

Office staff will step in

Wouter Koolmees is disappointed. “Certainly this fall, especially in September, we were too often unable to send trains with sufficient seats onto the track. We are incredibly disappointed about that.” At the same time, he emphasizes that the biggest low point is behind us. For example, the number of pre-scheduled trains with few seats in October and November fell to around 90.

NS does not have to scale down the timetable even further, he expects. "Between July and November we added 184 conductors and 240 train drivers, a good score." In addition, NS is in talks with trade unions and works council to have office staff assist on the trains. "The courses should start in the new year." The major challenge for NS in the coming year is the changed passenger behaviour, says Koolmees. A fifth of travelers have still not returned after corona.

Wouter Koolmees, the new president of the Dutch Railways since 1 November © NS/Arenda Oomen

