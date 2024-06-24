Monday, June 24, 2024
Trains | There was cable damage at the Randarata construction site: it affects the local traffic of A-trains

June 24, 2024
in World Europe
The track damage affects the operation of A-trains in Leppävaara.

Track works cut off the train service between Helsinki and Turku today. At the same time, local train traffic was disrupted.

At the start of the track work, cable damage occurred, says Fintraffic.

The damage affects the operation of A-trains in Leppävaara. Due to the damage, A-trains are running at 20-minute intervals for the time being. There is no repair estimate for now.

The outage on the Helsinki-Turku line due to track work began on Monday, June 24 and will last for five weeks. During the break, trains are replaced by buses.

