Trains | The train got on the wrong track because of a mistake – “We were laughing with the passengers”

The passenger train had to be diverted to a different track to wait for a platform stop, because the oncoming freight train was on the wrong track.

Kajanian Saara Österbergin the train journey from Helsinki to Kajaani was interrupted in a surprising way after ten in the morning on Friday.

At Hillossensalmi in Kouvola, it was announced on the train that the train is on the wrong track and that it has to be reversed to get it on the right track, says Österberg.

“I felt confused about what was happening. But the atmosphere was good, and we mostly laughed with the passengers,” says Österberg.

According to him, it took about twenty minutes for the train to stop and reverse.

VR tells in the message service X that the IC 63 train traveling from Helsinki to Rovaniemi ran onto the wrong track on Friday morning due to a traffic control error.

The background of the situation was that the oncoming freight train had been diverted onto the wrong track, says the traffic manager Seppo Kari From Fintraffic’s rail traffic center.

Hillossensalmi has a platform on only one track, and the freight train was therefore mistakenly directed to the platform track.

Because of this, according to Kari, the passenger train had to be diverted to another track to wait for the freight train to leave.

“When the freight train had left and the platform track was empty, IC 63 was moved to the platform track, and the stop on the platform could be made,” says Kari.

According to Kari, there was no possibility of danger in the situation.

At issue is an unusual, but not completely exceptional situation, says Kari.

“This rarely happens.”

Because of the situation, the train continued its journey about 20 minutes late. However, according to Kari, the train has picked up its pace, and it is predicted to arrive in Oulu nine minutes late.