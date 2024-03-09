Trains | The highway leading from Turku through the archipelago to Stockholm was never realized – Now the ancient plan has been unearthed again

In the new plans, a 300-kilometer long railway would connect Turku and Stockholm with the help of bridges and tunnels. It could be ready as early as the end of the 2030s.

In Matti Rihko's vision, Turku could be reached by train in the future to Stockholm.

Eelis Tsokkinen HS

10:30 am

From Finland land connection to the rest of Europe has been discussed for a long time. The most famous project is From Helsinki to Tallinn passing tunnel.

On the other hand, it is recorded in the government program that Merenkurku bridge Vaasa to Umeå is sorted out. Northern Finland will soon be accessible by train From Tornio to Haaparanta.