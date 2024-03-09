Saturday, March 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Trains | The highway leading from Turku through the archipelago to Stockholm was never realized – Now the ancient plan has been unearthed again

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 9, 2024
in World Europe
0
Trains | The highway leading from Turku through the archipelago to Stockholm was never realized – Now the ancient plan has been unearthed again

In the new plans, a 300-kilometer long railway would connect Turku and Stockholm with the help of bridges and tunnels. It could be ready as early as the end of the 2030s.

In Matti Rihko's vision, Turku could be reached by train in the future to Stockholm. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS

Eelis Tsokkinen HS

From Finland land connection to the rest of Europe has been discussed for a long time. The most famous project is From Helsinki to Tallinn passing tunnel.

On the other hand, it is recorded in the government program that Merenkurku bridge Vaasa to Umeå is sorted out. Northern Finland will soon be accessible by train From Tornio to Haaparanta.

#Trains #highway #leading #Turku #archipelago #Stockholm #realized #ancient #plan #unearthed

See also  HS interview | Economist who fled Putin to HS: Russia's money will run out soon
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Miller: “Changing the format for rain is a joke”

MotoGP | Miller: "Changing the format for rain is a joke"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result