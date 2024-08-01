Trains | The fear of Tunni’s train as a money pit is spreading in Kirkkonummi

Trains|The ruling parties in Kirkkonummi are clearly hesitant: are there enough funds for the expensive railway project?

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Kirkkonummi’s ruling parties are afraid of participating in the financing of Tunni’s train. The Western Railway did not receive financial support from the EU. The largest council groups have different ideas about the project. The Greens would like Tunni’s train, the coalition and the rkp have reservations. Opponents are concerned about the cost of money in the project and the future of Rantarad.

Kirkkonummen in the ruling parties, there have been clearly critical voices regarding participation in the financing of Länsirada. If implemented, the train would pass through Kirkkonummi, Veikkola in the north. The ruling party in the coalition and the Rkp have different ideas about the project.

The project, known as the train of an hour, will be discussed in the municipality in August. If implemented, the train would pass through Kirkkonummi, Veikkola in the north.

In July, the Länsirata project, i.e. the former Tunni train, received a negative EU financial support decision. A support of a good 176 million euros was applied for the project, but the final pot was a round zero.

Since the funding decision came in the middle of the summer holiday season, the issue has not yet been dealt with in Kirkkonummi, but it is certainly a shame that the funding goes to waste, says the municipal manager Virpi Sailas.

“Evening school will probably be organized and the matter will be discussed more widely. The negotiations are still fully underway, there needs to be a discussion about what kind of share the municipality will have.”

Financial decision attitude towards the project afterwards has been contradictory in the government.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (co.) by however, there is no “two questions” that the one-hour train will not be implemented.

In the Kirkkonummi assembly, the atmosphere is different.

Chairman of the council group Urho Blom says that the group has been treating Länsirata with reservations for a long time, even though an official view has not been formed in the group yet.

The group is driven by money.

“Kirkkonummi is a very small owner in the project, about half a percent, and the costs for our municipality of 42,000 inhabitants are quite high.”

Expiring According to Blom, during the council term in Kirkkonummi, efforts have been made to improve the economy of the municipality and investments have been made in, for example, school buildings.

“We have many other money holes.”

Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist (ps.) has previously said that if the municipalities do not participate in the project with 400 million euros, the project will fail.

400 million euros would be distributed to the municipalities along the one-hour train route.

The project company running the track is jointly owned by Turku, Salo, Vihti, Lohja, Espoo, Helsinki and Kirkkonummi.

According to the project company’s latest calculations, the construction of the track would cost a total of 2.8–3 billion euros. According to the latest policy, the state is financing 51 percent of the price, the rest would be left to the municipalities.

Also Chairman of the council group of Kirkkonummi rkp Ulf Kjerin says that the group has been cautious about Tunni’s train from the beginning and has not really supported the project.

“And this EU decision did not increase our enthusiasm.”

Like the coalition, the RKP is also worried about money.

“We would have to put a lot of money into that, and we don’t have that money in the municipality. Another thing is that there is a fear that it will have a negative effect on the development of Rantarada.”

Kjerin is also surprised that the municipalities between the tracks are required “so strongly” to participate in the project, the purpose of which is to connect two cities.

In his opinion, the state should finance the railway.

In December, the economic policy ministerial committee outlined that 49 percent of the costs of the construction phase would be distributed to the municipalities and 51 percent to the state. Policy in the municipalities belonging to the project company not thawed.

“In Kirkkonummi, of course, it would have been hoped that the state’s share would be larger,” states the municipal manager Sailas.

He says that even if the Länsirata is a project that improves traffic connections in Kirkkonummi and especially in its northern part, in a smaller municipality you have to balance with other expenses and investments and you can’t implement everything at the same time.

“Now we know even more precisely that the funding is divided between the state and the municipalities. I look forward to further negotiations.”

The greens chairman of the council group Markus Myllyniemi says that the greens are in the opposite mood than the groups of the Rkp and the coalition.

Even the Greens have not yet made an official decision on the matter, but according to Myllyniemi, the group’s attitude is “very positive”.

In Myllyniemi’s opinion, Kirkkonummi’s contribution to the project seems small if the benefits that could come from it are taken into account.

“It would enable new zoning and residential construction and give great opportunities for the development of nature tourism, which could be a wonderful thing from the point of view of tourism in Kirkkonummi. I would hope that our hands would not be tied at this point.”

The Veikkola station would be right next to the Nuuksio National Park.

When implemented along the track there would be a stop at Kirkkonummi Veikkola, so the construction of the track would enable local train traffic there.

In addition, new train stops would be available at Hista in Espoo and in Vihti and Lohja.

In Myllyniemi’s opinion, public transport could be improved specifically with the help of the Länsirata project. The Rkp and the coalition disagree, even though the need for public transport is understood.

“We understand that the Länsirata would be positive for the people of North Kirkkonummi, to which I myself belong,” states Kjerin of Rkp.

Blom is also of the opinion that Kirkkonummi’s public transport should be improved, but the Tunni train is not a profitable way to do that.

“In public transport, we should strive to secure reasonable access for everyone.”