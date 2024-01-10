Trains | The construction of Espoo's urban railway begins

The construction of Espoo's urban railway begins. First, trees will be cut down in the area of ​​Leppävaara and Kilo.

Espoo the construction of the new urban railway will begin, informs the Finnish Railways Agency. The first thing to do is cut down the trees near the track in Leppävaara, Kera and Kilo.

In the project, two additional tracks will be built next to the existing pair of tracks between Leppävaara-Kauklahti. Espoo's urban railway is part of the fast train connection “one hour train” planned between Helsinki and Turku.

In the urban railway, two additional sections will be built on the route between Leppävaara and Kauklade, so local traffic and long-distance traffic can be separated on their own tracks. This should reduce disruption to train traffic.

Project has previously faced headwinds due to increased costs. Initially, 275 million euros had been budgeted for the project, but in the spring of 2023 it was stated that the contract would require at least 40 million euros of additional funding.

The value of the share that has now started is around 100 million euros. This is the largest of the four sections of the project.

ESPON The urban railway is the flagship project of the Helsinki region's mal contract in this contract period. In the Mal agreement, the state has committed to finance certain road projects and the municipalities to plan a certain amount of housing production.

The state will pay half of the contract amount of 275 million euros for the Espoo urban railway, Espoo 40 percent and Kauniainen 10 percent. The project has also received support for the development of the EU transport network.

In connection with the project, the structures of Rantaradanbaana and the access connections crossing the track will be implemented as separate projects for the cities of Espoo and Kauniainen.

As part of new rail connection to Turku Espoo plans to build new residential areas on the northern side of the rail line. The original intention was that with the new train connection to Turku, Espoo would get two new train stations: Hista and Myntinmäki.

