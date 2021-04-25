Trains stopped on the section of the Serpukhovsko-Timiryazevskaya line of the Moscow metro due to an incident with a passenger. On Sunday, April 25, this was reported in Telegram-channel of the metropolitan department of transport.

According to the department, traffic was temporarily stopped at the section from the station “Bulvar Dmitry Donskoy” to “Nagornaya”. In the opposite direction, the trains followed at an increased interval.

By now, the movement has already been restored and is gradually entering the schedule, clarified in the department of transmission.

As noted, the reason for the failure in the subway was the fall of a person on the way. In the capital’s headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs TASS explained that at about 14:30 at the Yuzhnaya station, the man fell on the tracks in front of the arriving train. According to an agency source in the city’s emergency services, the passenger was caught between the platform and the first carriage, but survived. “Previously, one of his feet was amputated,” said the TASS interlocutor.

