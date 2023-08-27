Wyborcza: in Poland, hackers stopped trains and turned on Putin’s speech

In the Polish city of Szczecin, unidentified people stopped train traffic and turned on the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin. About it informs edition of Wyborcza.

The incident took place on Friday, August 25th. “Someone on railway frequencies broadcast a signal about an emergency stop of trains, and during the break they turned on the Russian anthem and a fragment of Putin’s speech,” the article says.

It is specified that hackers hacked into the security system, immobilizing two branches at the same time. After the appeal of the railway workers to the police, they were able to restore it. The perpetrators are now being sought by the police.

Earlier it was reported about the growing fatigue of the Poles from the Ukrainian refugees. It was noted that most of the country’s residents have a negative attitude towards the assistance to refugees from the authorities.