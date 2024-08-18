Traffic suspended today, August 18, on the Rome-Naples High Speed ​​and Rome-Florence Direttissima train lines for investigations by the judicial authorities following the discovery of a body at Rome Termini station. The body found is that of a woman, currently unidentified. The Polfer is investigating, and the Scientific Police are also on site for the surveys.

The expected delays

In detail, High Speed ​​trains may record an increase in travel time of up to 150 minutes and be subject to cancellations or changes.

Some High Speed ​​trains may be routed on the conventional line via Cassino, with delays of up to 90 minutes. Some High Speed ​​trains may be routed between Rome Tiburtina and Naples via Rome Prenestina and not stop at Rome Termini: passengers to and from Rome Termini may use the first available trains, managed by Trenitalia Customer Service staff.

Intercity trains may have an increased travel time of up to 150 minutes and may be subject to changes. Some trains may be routed between Rome Ostiense and Naples via Rome Casilina and not stop at Rome Termini: passengers to and from Rome Termini may use the first available trains, managed by Trenitalia Customer Service staff.

Here is the list of trains involved.