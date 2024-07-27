Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/27/2024 – 17:46

Wind farms are essential to a clean energy future, but expansion into natural landscapes faces opposition. Wind turbines on buildings, train lines or airports could be a breath of fresh air. Investment in wind power, along with solar, is rapidly outpacing that in fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas.

But wind farms require much more space than non-renewable energy plants. And it is becoming harder to get planning approval to install wind turbine towers in rural areas. This is partly due to environmental protection measures, but also to opposition from local residents, who are often upset about the impact on the landscape and the noise.

Meanwhile, offshore wind projects require more investment and also face opposition from coastal communities.

Instead of disturbing the peace of nature, could wind power be harnessed in industrial and urban areas? Such solutions would help countries like Germany, which need to rapidly increase clean wind power capacity to meet their climate targets.

With just 0.8% of Germany’s territory approved for onshore wind power in 2023, the government wants to more than double installations to 2% by 2032.

Winds of change

To date, wind farms are less common in urban locations, as buildings obstruct and reduce the wind speed needed to power traditional turbines.

In densely populated regions such as Flanders, Belgium, the difficulty of obtaining planning permission for wind projects on open land has long forced researchers to look for alternative sites in industrial areas, such as ports and highways, or near power transmission lines.

A wind farm has been created, for example, at the ferry terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium, where passengers cross the North Sea to the UK and where liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers also dock.

The permitting process for the five turbines “went smoothly,” according to Port of Zeebrugge CEO Tom Hautekiet in 2021. Together, they have the capacity to produce 200 megawatts. He calls these industrial port areas an “ideal location” for wind farms.

Wind-powered train networks

Austria’s state railway has built what it claims is the world’s first wind turbine designed to generate power for running electric trains.

Located in the town of Höflein, in Lower Austria (northeastern region of the country), the 200-meter turbine powers the overhead electrification system and can provide, per year, energy equivalent to 1,400 train journeys from the capital, Vienna, to Salzburg.

The prototype wind turbine is just the beginning, says state-owned railway company Österreichische Bundesbahnen, which wants to increase the share of self-generated electricity from renewable sources in rail power supply to 80 percent. Wind turbines are also being installed along railway tracks so that gusts of wind generated by passing trains turn the blades.

In India, Western Railway has installed five small wind turbines in Mumbai that use vertical blades along the tracks to generate power. Now in the development phase, the rail company hopes to expand the clean energy technology to reduce its carbon footprint across its subcontinental rail network.

Jet planes generate high-speed energy

At Love Field Airport in the American city of Dallas, Texas, turbine prototypes harness the wind from passing planes, converting it into energy.

Clean energy technology startup JetWind Power Corporation is working with the airport to test the feasibility of harnessing the power of wind gusts from commercial airliners, and possibly fighter jets, by placing a three-turbine pod through which the aircraft would pass.

At Dallas airport, the energy generated by the turbines is currently being used to power electric cars. The idea is to expand the prototype to railways and highways.

Alternative turbine designs for urban spaces

While wind turbines with horizontal blades remain the most efficient way to harness wind power on a large scale in open fields, a new wave of narrower devices use horizontal blades to capture wind in built-up or narrower areas.

French company New World Wind has created a “wind tree” that uses leaf-shaped blades to silently capture wind in urban environments. Installed in a park, courtyard or street, the wind tree can provide power for anything from offices to electric car charging stations.

Meanwhile, the O-Wind bladeless omnidirectional wind turbine harnesses winds from any direction. The rotating spheres can be installed on buildings and urban infrastructure. The goal is to create clean energy in cities, which consume nearly 80 percent of all electricity, according to the United Nations.