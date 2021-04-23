The first hydrogen trains in Russia, which experts call the fuel of the future, will begin to run across Sakhalin. About this with reference to the presentation of Russian Railways and a source close to the participants in the project, RBC reports.

Transmashholding and the regional government have agreed to supply seven trains by 2024. The contract value exceeds three billion rubles. The price of a train ticket, as indicated in the presentation, will range from 1.8 rubles to 27.3 rubles per kilometer.

This information is also confirmed by the fact that on Friday, April 23, Transmashholding agreed with Rusatom Overseas (a subsidiary of Rosatom) and the establishment of a joint venture. It should start organizing the fueling infrastructure and power plants for hydrogen trains to operate it on Sakhalin.

Related materials H-bomb The world has found a new alternative to oil and gas. It will cost hundreds of billions of dollars Came to their senses The West has decided to abandon oil and gas and has already found a replacement for them. Is Russia ready for this?

The document referred to by the publication indicates that five two-car and two three-car trains will be delivered. Their cost is 405 million rubles and 492 million, respectively. Russian Railways will acquire them, and Rosatom will organize the production of hydrogen.

The day before, on April 22, Rusatom Overseas agreed with the French producer of industrial gases Air Liquide and the Sakhalin Region to study the possibility of organizing low-carbon hydrogen on the island. In the future, we are talking about a complex for the production of new fuel with a capacity from 30 thousand tons per year to 100 thousand tons.

The world’s first hydrogen cell train was launched in 2018 by the French company Alstom in northwest Germany. It develops a speed of up to 140 kilometers per hour and travels a thousand kilometers at one gas station.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the first hydrogen buses will appear on the streets of Russian cities in 2024, and their prototype should be ready by the end of the year.