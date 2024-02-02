Trains | Night trains are hours late due to track damage – other trains are not running due to the strike

Except for Northern Finland's night trains, long-distance and local trains are not running today due to a widespread strike.

Ylivieska In Liminga, there was an electrical track failure in the morning between Oulu and Oulu, says Fintraffic's rail traffic center. The damage resulted in delays.

According to VR, for example, the train from Kemijärvi to Helsinki at nine in the morning was about seven hours late, and the train from Kolar to Helsinki was a good three hours behind schedule. For other night trains, VR says the delays are several hours.

It is said that the driving wires were damaged in the damage and the repair work started in the morning.

Damage traffic was therefore suspended, and night trains remained at the stations waiting for the track to become free. According to the information received from the damage site, the damage site had to be passed after 10 o'clock and the trains can continue their journey, the Finnish Railways Center said. After that, the repair of the damage is to continue.

According to the Rail Traffic Center, there is still no estimate of the final completion of the repair.

