Trains, more chaos

Rail traffic is gradually recovering, after the chaos of the day due to a power failure on the Rome hub, which led to huge delays.



The intervention of the technicians is still in progress, inform the Railways. High-speed, InterCity and Regional trains can register an increased current journey time of up to 60 minutes.

The High Speed, InterCity and Regional trains that passed the stretch, involved in the previous suspension of circulation, recorded longer journey times of up to 330 minutes, were routed on the conventional line between Rome and Orte, and suffered route restrictions or cancellations.

Only two days ago a regional train without passengers went off the tracks in Florence, near the central station of Santa Maria Novella, causing major disruption.

