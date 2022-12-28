Trains | Jenna Kattelus should be on a plane to Los Angeles now – instead she got stuck on a train for five hours in the middle of nowhere

If everything would have gone according to plan, Jenna Kattelus would now be sitting on a plane to Los Angeles.

His flight to the city of angels was supposed to leave Helsinki-Vantaa Airport at four in the afternoon.

However, due to electrical damage on the main line, Kattelus had to sit for several hours on the Intercity 36 train south of Parkano.

“Originally, I was supposed to spend more than three hours at the airport. Now we’ve probably been sitting here in Parkano for five hours,” Kattelus said around four-thirty in the afternoon.

Coverage got on the train from Seinäjoki, where the train left a little after ten thirty. Due to a fault in the electric line, it got stuck near Parkano, from where it finally set off at 15:45.

“At this point it doesn’t matter to me anymore. New flights have been ordered and I won’t be able to catch the flight any more,” says Kattelus.

According to current information, the train would arrive in Helsinki a little before six o’clock. According to the original schedule, the arrival time would have been around half past one in the afternoon.

Waiting for the train to depart became more frustrating the longer the time went by. Despair also had time to strike.

“At first I thought I had a good time. It’s okay if the flight is, say, an hour late. I didn’t prepare for five hours,” he repeats

“For the first hour, I was very hopeful, listening to music and looking at the scenery. During the second hour, I went to look for the conductor and ask for more information,” Kattelus says.

Thence a long phone call began with VR, the insurance company and Finnair, when Kattelus tried to find out how his flight was going.

“The conductor told me to call VR and ask about reimbursements. VR was told to call the insurance company,” he says.

Even changing the flight was not so easy.

“Finnair said that changing to the next day would have cost 5,000 euros and that if I didn’t make it to my outbound flight, my return flight would also be canceled and I would have to buy a new one,” says Kattelus.

Finally, he found a return flight that was covered by his travel insurance. However, it doesn’t leave until Thursday morning. Fortunately, the travel insurance covers the accommodation in Helsinki due to the train being late, Kattelus thanks.

Some of the passengers on the train have been visibly frustrated, while others even laugh at the long waiting time, Kattelus describes.

After the frustration, he himself is relieved that he was finally able to arrange new flights for himself, and the trip to the United States is not boring due to the damage to the train track.

“At least it hasn’t gotten boring, since I’ve called a few places while I’m waiting.”