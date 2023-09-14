Trains | In the old days, the rulers had their own saloon cars – now Kim Jong-un, who rides the train, is a strange bird

There is one route in the world that heads of state take specifically by rail. It is the route to Kiev.

Butter you can almost sense the atmosphere from 1910, liven up the mental landscape on the station platform.

The column of smoke stands out even further. Then a steam locomotive comes into view, with a two-headed eagle on its beak. The train hurries towards the station, the metal screeches as it brakes, the speed slows down, the movement stops.

The reception staff fills up: officers in peaked hats, gentlemen in their top hats, women in their hats.

The long wait is over. An elderly man with a plump sideburns gets out of his saloon car. Emperor Francis Joseph I has arrived in Mostar.

Of the old ones the photographs exude a bygone world, the times when the powerful had their own trains.

This was also the case with Frans Joosef, who ascended the throne in the early days of train travel in 1848. When his highness later traveled in his realm, his trains were also kuk, kaiserlich und königlich, i.e. imperial-royal.

Emperor Frans Joseph I visited Bregenz, Austria in 1914.

After all, Frans Joseph was both Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary, and there were a lot of other titles as well. He didn’t quite have to witness the collapse of his empire, because the moment of his death came in November 1916, while the First World War was still raging.

A couple of saloon cars from Frans Joosef’s time have been preserved. They are on display in technology museums in Vienna and Prague.

Rulers in today’s world, prameat trains are mostly museum objects from the 19th and 20th centuries.

But there are exceptions. Some leaders, primarily dictators, are still investing in their personal raid experiences in the 2020s. This week, a breath of the past was offered by Kim Jong-un.

North Korean dictator Kim traveled by train more than a thousand kilometers to Russia’s Vladivostok and from there about 1,500 kilometers to the Vostochny space center, where his fellow autocrats Vladimir Putin welcomed him with open arms.

Only Kim himself knows why he wanted to go to heaven by rail. The journey takes several days in each direction.

Putin must have traveled by plane, because the distance from Moscow to Vostochny is more than 5,000 kilometers as the crow flies. In principle, the rails would have come into question: Putin is known to have a special armored train that he uses to travel especially to his villas.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left Pyongyang for the Russian border last Sunday. The initial picture was published by the North Korean news agency KCNA.

There were plenty of escorts at the departure station in Pyongyang when North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un left for Russia on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in the meeting room of his special train in 2012. The train has since been renovated.

The armored train used by Russian President Vladimir Putin as photographed in 2018.

power trains has been around almost as long as railroads in general. In 1830, the train service between Liverpool and Manchester started with the power of a steam locomotive, and soon railways were built throughout England and all over the world.

Widow Queen Adelaide was the first rail daredevil of the royal house. In July 1840 he traveled by train from Nottingham to Leeds. The journey of more than a hundred kilometers probably took half a day, because even now it takes almost two hours.

A train carriage from 1842 built for the British Queen Dowager Adelaide. The carriage belongs to the collections of the British National Railway Museum. The museum is in York.

The railway company London & Birmingham built its own saloon car for Adelaide, which was completed in 1842.

The same in the 23-year-old queen Victoria traveled by train for the first time, like the British one The History Girls – blog has been told.

The starting point of the route was Slough, near Windsor Castle, and the end station was London’s Paddington.

“The furnishings are most elegant and magnificent,” the Times magazine reported. “The interior is enhanced by elegant flower arrangements assembled from rare species.”

Victoria ruled for a long time. He died in 1901, and during his reign he manufactured spectacular saloon cars, where gold, silk and satin were not spared.

“The Royal Train” is still a concept. Queen Elizabeth II made repeated trips in his home country with his train, the magazine reported Town & Country in 2020.

During Elizabeth’s time, only a limited number of people could use the royal train: Elizabeth herself and her husband, the prince Philip as well as the then Crown Prince Charles and his spouse Camilla.

The British Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Australia in 1954. They also had a special train there.

Britain is a rarity in the world: a democracy where the ruler has his own train.

Before the era of airplanes and high-speed automobile traffic, it was the rule rather than the exception that people in power had their own special trains, or at least specially made sleeping and saloon cars.

This was also the case in Finland, where a few old special carriages can be seen nowadays.

Marshal Mannerheim there are saloon cars in Mikkeli and Sastamala.

Finland In the railway museum In Hyvinkää, on the other hand, there is the A 30 official car of the President of Finland, which was completed in 1920 at the Pasila machine shop. It was used by all the presidents From KJ Ståhlberg Urho Kekkosen.

Finland’s last presidential official car was manufactured at Transtech’s Tampere factory Mauno Koiviston period in the early 1990s. The wagon was scrapped in 2013 as being in poor condition and unnecessary.

Temporally more distant and more voluminous in style are the carriages of the Russian imperial train, which are also in the collections of the Hyvinkää museum.

There had to be a separate Finnish train for the Tsar of Russia, i.e. the Grand Duke of Finland, because the railway networks of Finland and Russia were not connected to each other before 1913.

The Hyvinkää Railway Museum has three carriages from the Russian Emperor’s train. The picture taken in 1998 shows a saloon car.

Although today’s leaders don’t exactly travel in the style of Kimi Jong-un, however, there is one section of track in the world that is busily operated by special trains: the route through western Ukraine to Kiev.

Since February 2022, the capital of Ukraine has been visited by a large number of leaders of democratic countries who want to show their support for the defense struggle of Ukrainians.

Of course, visitors do not travel by rail for the sheer joy of train travel, but because Ukrainian airspace is closed.

When President of the United States Joe Biden traveled to Kyiv last February, the Ukrainian State Railways train was playfully called Train Force One. The play on words referred to the president’s famous Air Force One.

US President Joe Biden traveled by train to Kiev last February.

The Kyiv route is also familiar to the Finnish government.

President Sauli Niinistö traveled to Ukraine last January. The Ukrainian State Railways marked the journey of the high-ranking Finnish guest with a Facebook update in which Niinistö took a picture with two train employees.

The workers wore leopard print scarves. They were a reference to Leopard tanks, which Ukraine has requested and received as Western arms aid.

According to the Ukrainian State Railways, Niinistö asked for leopard scarves as a souvenir. In its update, the railway company proposed a barter, i.e. armored cars in exchange for scarves.