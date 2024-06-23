Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 18:14

The Porto Alegre Urban Train Company (Trensurb), in Rio Grande do Sul, will have more frequent trips, starting this Monday (24). Intervals between train departures will be reduced from 20 minutes to 18 minutes.

On May 13, Trensurb suspended the circulation of trains, for safety reasons, due to the flooding of several stations due to the floods in the state. Only, after the water receded and the stations and tracks were cleaned, did the company resume partial operation of the subway, on an emergency basis. Currently, trains run daily from 6am to 9pm.

Urban trains serve five municipalities in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre. At the moment, of the 23 stations that connect the capital to the five cities, ten remain closed since May. Only the stretch between the municipalities of Canoas and Novo Hamburgo has been free. Ticket collection remains suspended because the ticketing system was affected by the floods.

During regular operation, Trensurb serves 110,000 people per day. During this period of resumption of services, the number recorded has been, on average, 45 thousand daily passengers.

Passengers who need to travel to Porto Alegre are transported by bus operated by Metroplan from Mathias Velho Station, in Canoas, to the Historic Center of Porto Alegre.

Drainage and cleaning of stations

On Monday (17), Trensurb completed the draining of water accumulated in the metro bus station. In total, 7 million liters of water were drained.

Then, the cleaning phase began at the unit, which takes place simultaneously at the Mercado stations [Público] and Saint Peter.

Trensurb expects that, by the end of this month, the cleaning phase of the three stations will be completed, including the removal of sludge and garbage from the sites.