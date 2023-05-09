Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Trains | Electric track damage in Joensuu, one train canceled and the departure point of another changed

May 9, 2023
The passenger train departing from Joensuu at 5:58 a.m. exceptionally departs from Kitee. Passengers are transported from Joensuu to Kitee by bus.

in North Karelia Electric rail damage has been detected in Joensuu, says Fintraffic’s rail traffic center. According to Fintraffic, the morning’s first passenger train from Joensuu to Helsinki had to be cancelled.

There is no repair estimate for the electric track damage yet, and the extent of the damage is being investigated.

The Karelia railway leading from Joensuu to the south is also an important route for freight traffic.

