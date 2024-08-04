Trains | Disturbance in rail traffic in Tikkurila, commuter trains are cancelled: Disrupts traffic for hours

Trains|The wires that provide electricity to the trains have been damaged.

In Tikkurila there are problems with the railway’s electricity, which is why there are disruptions in train traffic on Sunday.

At the moment, trains can only run along one track, while otherwise there would be five tracks in use. Track works are being done in Tikkurila, and without them there would be even more tracks in use.

The problem affects local train traffic. The I-trains from Helsinki are canceled due to a fault. The P-trains that go around the ring track on the same route but in the opposite direction run between Helsinki–Lentoasema–Hiekkaharju, after which they run the same route back as I-trains.

In general, K-trains that go to Kerava only run between Helsinki and Tapanila.

Long-distance traffic trains and R and Z trains are running, but there may be delays, warns the Rail Transport Center. Individual R and Z trains may be cancelled.

The R train heading to Riihimäki, which was scheduled to leave Helsinki at 6:06 a.m., was 46 minutes late at seven o’clock, and the Z train, which was leaving for Lahti half an hour later, was 20 minutes late.

Delays of 15–30 minutes can be expected for long-distance trains due to the situation, says VR.

According to the center, maintenance is there and assessing the situation, but the disruption will probably last several hours.

Finland’s main train line runs through Tikkurila station in Vantaa.