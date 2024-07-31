Those travelling by train in August 2024 will have to deal with delays and cancellations. Trenitalia’s long-distance trains will be affected by changes to circulation “for infrastructure enhancement works, which will be preparatory to a higher frequency and better quality of service“, the group explains. The lines most affected will be the Turin-Milan-Venice, the Milan-Bologna AV line and the Rome-Florence Direttissima. Interruptions due to work on the Alpine passes will also be expected, which will have an impact above all on the offer of cross-border connections.

The Milan-Bologna line

From 12 to 18 August, the Milan-Bologna AV line will be partially interrupted with an increase in travel times of up to 120′, while, from 19 to 25, it will be affected by speed reductions. The changes will mainly affect the Frecciarossa trains on the Turin-Milan-Rome-Naples-Salerno route with lengthening of journeys and cancellations. Three trains between Intercity and Intercity Notte on the Milan/Florence-Rome/Syracuse routes and vice versa will instead be diverted to the conventional line between Orvieto and Chiusi.

The direct Florence-Rome

From 12 to 23 August 2024, the Direttissima Florence-Rome line will be interrupted on the Chiusi-Orvieto section for waterproofing the Paglia viaduct, while from 24 to 25 August, it will be affected by speed reductions. The Frecce and Intercity offer will be subject to timetable changes, cancellations or route diversions with an increase in travel times. From 19 to 23 August, interruptions on the Direttissima and slowdowns on the Milan-Bologna AV line will lead to increases in travel times of up to 80′ (up to 20′ for trains that travel on the Milan-Bologna AV line towards the Adriatic coast). On 24 and 25 August, the Direttissima will experience slowdowns of 5′ to 60′ depending on the train.

High Speed ​​Milan-Venice

Due to work on the construction of the Milan-Venice AV/AC line, a total interruption is expected on the Verona-Vicenza section until August 20, as well as slowdowns before and after the closure of the line until August 26. Restrictions, cancellations and deviations are expected with an increase in travel for the Frecce (up to approximately 90′ from Venice to Milan and 150′ in the opposite direction) and for cross-border services.

The Bologna-Prato line

Due to upgrade work, the Bologna-Prato line is expected to be continuously interrupted until September 8th on the Pianoro-San Benedetto section. Trains will be cancelled and replaced with buses. There will also be timetable changes on some sections and for some Intercity and Intercity Notte trains, a diversion via Falconara or via Tirrenica Nord is expected.

The border crossings

For adaptation and safety works, on the Milan-Domodossola and Domodossola-Iselle lines, all Eurocity connections from Domodossola to Milan and vice versa will be cancelled. Trains will be replaced with buses between Milan and Domodossola and between Milan, Lausanne and Geneva. The works on the Domodossola-Iselle are scheduled from 9 to 30 August, while on the Milan-Domodossola until 8 September.

Information and assistance for travellers

Frecce customers affected by the changes were informed of the changes via smart caring with approximately 17,000 emails and 800 text messages sent. In cases of delays greater than 60′ or cancellations/limitations, customers were informed of the possibility of rescheduling the trip or canceling it, obtaining a full refund of the purchased ticket.

From 26 July to 1 September, in the stations where the greatest flows are expected, an increase in buses to be used as replacement services, an increase in assistance personnel and kit/water supplies to be provided to customers in situations of abnormal service have been planned.

All Trenitalia channels are updated with the timetable changes. More information is available in the Works and service changes section of the website, on the Trenitalia app, at the toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as at ticket offices and self-service and at the assistance desks in train stations. The smart caring service is also active on the Trenitalia app.