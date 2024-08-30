Trains | Construction of the one-hour train will begin in 2027

Trains|The bill for the new high-speed train connection to the municipalities is still partially open.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Länsirata project is progressing, construction will start in 2027 at the latest. The new line replaces the train line between Helsinki and Turku. The travel time will be slightly shorter, the first phase will cost 1.3 billion euros. The state and municipalities finance half of the initial construction phase.

Hour The Länsirata project, known as the train, is progressing. Construction planning is supposed to start next year and actual construction in 2027 at the latest.

The Länsirata company told about the project schedule and the cost estimate of the construction of the first phase at a press conference on Friday.

When completed, the new line will replace the train line between Helsinki and Turku, which now runs through Karjaa.

The western line would slightly speed up train travel between Helsinki and Turku, but the journey would not actually be shorter by an hour. In practice, the trip would take just under an hour and a half instead of the current couple of hours.

The project the cost estimate has now been detailed by section of track. The cost estimate for the first construction phase is 1.3 billion euros.

It includes the construction planning of the entire connection gap and the construction of the first track sections between Espoo and Lohja, as well as the construction of a partial double track between Salo and Hajala and Nunna and Kupitta.

The first to be completed is the line between Espoo’s center and Hista.

The cost estimate for the entire project is approximately three billion euros, which also includes the next phase, i.e. the construction of the Lohja–Salo straight line and the Hajala–Nunna double track.

The details of the financing are not yet clear.

The state and the municipal partners of the project company have agreed to finance the initial construction phase in half so that both parties pay 400 million euros.

The municipalities’ exact shares have not yet been distributed, but Turku and Espoo are planned to bear the largest share of municipal shareholders.

In the past, it has been publicly stated that Espoo’s share of the costs could be 100 million euros. Kirkkonummen would be the smallest.

In July, the project was left without EU support of 176 million euros.

Fast The train connection has recently been under fire not only in the parliament but also in the municipalities. For example, the politicians of Espoo have approached the project with reservations. There has also been opposition in Kirkkonummi.

The track would be important for Espoo’s growth. If it is realized, a station would be built in Hista. Welding Espoo is planning a sixth in the center.