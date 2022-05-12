To allow construction site activities from 10.30 pm on Saturday 14th to 9 am on Sunday 15th May, regional trains may undergo changes in numbering, timetable, total or partial cancellations and substitutions by bus

Genoa – Discomfort for travelers who will travel by train over the weekend for some extraordinary maintenance operations scheduled on the tracks at the Genova Voltri station.

Regional trains on the Ventimiglia-Milan, Milan-Albenga-Ventimiglia, Savona-Genoa-La Spezia-Sestri Levante and La Spezia Centrale-Sestri Levante lines allow for construction site activities from 10.30 pm on Saturday 14th to 9 am on Sunday May 15th -Genoa-Savona-Ventimiglia will be able to suffer changes in numbering, timetable, total or partial cancellations and substitutions by bus.

The Intercity trains 518 Roma Termini-Ventimiglia and 505 Ventimiglia-Roma Termini will terminate in the Genova Piazza Principe station and the Frecciabianca 8640 Milano Centrale-Ventimiglia will be delayed in departure from Milan by one hour.