Trains | “Can you speak?” – I tried to do my bachelor’s thesis on VR trains, this is how it happened

Trains|VR promises that you can work on train journeys. Reporter Hanna Havusto decided to test how well it works in practice.

The trains’ poor internet connections have received criticism, but Transport and Communications Minister Lulu Ranne (ps) does not want to invest in improving them.

Hanna Havusto HS

11:18 | Updated 15:45

“Work on the train”, declares VR on their website. The train company urges you to make the most of your travel time by starting or ending your working day on a train journey.

I travel long distances on long-distance trains every week, and that’s why I don’t have time to use all my trips for exercise. As a university student, I have thus been the target group of VR’s content promoting train work.